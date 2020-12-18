Yuletide: Group tasks traders, transporters against price hike

By Stanley Nwanosike

Enugu, Dec. 18, 2020 (NAN) The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has urged traders and transporters not to hike prices of goods and services to allow every Nigerian participate in the festivities.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the plea while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Enugu on the essence of Christmas.

Ezekwueme also called on religious, traditional and community leaders to use the period, which symbolises love, peace and charity, to reconcile warring families, communities and citizenry.

“We should celebrate Christmas through replacing evil with good, ingratitude with gratitude, avarice with altruism, mediocrity with meritocracy, injustices with justice and provenance with patriotism.

“It is then the real essence of Christmas will manifest in our lives, homes and society. Significantly, this is a period to show love, empathy, forgiveness, compassion, peace, sacrifices and reconciliations.

“It is of great relevance to note that life is not worth living for until it is lived for others.

”As Christmas brought hope, peace for mankind; anniversary of His (Christ) birth should bring hope, joy, peace, love, reconciliation and tranquillity to all,’’ he said.

The CLO boss, however, urged Christians to avoid ostentatious display of wealth or wealth without wisdom.

“Rather, wisely use your wealth for betterment of mankind, society and nation which is the essence and reason for the season,’’ he said.

