Yuletide: Oyo FRSC partners sister agencies to reduce road crashes

By Suleiman Shehu

Ibadan, Dec. 18, 2020 The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oyo State Command, is collaborating with other security agencies to reduce gridlocks and accidents before, during and after the yuletide celebrations.

Speaking during a stakeholders meeting on Friday in Ibadan, the FRSC Sector Commander, Mrs Uche Chukwurah, said the partnership would help the corps to effectively enforce traffic rules and regulations.

Chukwurah said that motorists would definitely obey traffic rules when security agencies were involved in traffic management.

She said that the partnership would bring relief to all road users in the state and those traversing the state.

The sector commander said that the issue of road safety was a shared responsibility and all the security agencies in the state must work as a family.

Chukwurah said that the FRSC and other security agencies required the assistance of one another to ensure that the roads were free during the yuletide period.

“This meeting is to strengthen the relationship that earlier exists and to let them know that we want them to be part of this year’s Ember months special patrol,’’ she said.

She called on motorists to drive safely, saying only the living celebrated during festivals.

Also speaking, Abayomi Owolabi, a representative from the Department of State Service, said the meeting would solidify the existing relationship among security agencies in the state.

Owolabi said that the service had envisaged a lot of challenges during this period and had written to the state government on the issue of bad roads that could lead to gridlocks.

He said that the service would work closely with the FRSC behind the scene during the period and would ensure the enforcement of the ban on sales of alcohol at motor parks.

In his remarks, Owoleye Mathew, a representative of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in the state, appealed to park managers to discourage sale of hard drugs in their parks.

Mathew said that most parks in the city allowed illegal sale of drugs and other substances which could lead to road accidents, and urged them to desist from the practice.

