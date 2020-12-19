Abia LGA poll: Ikpeazu advocates youth inclusiveness in governance

By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom

Umuobiakwa, Dec.18, 2020 Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, says inclusion of youths in government’s decision-making is key to socioeconomic development.

Ikpeazu said this shortly after casting his vote in the state’s Local Government Election on Friday, at his polling unit; Unit 002/ Ward 7, Umuobiakwa, Obingwa Local Government Area.

“Our conviction is that we must put all hands on deck to engage the youth more.

“We must continue to run an inclusive government so that the young ones can participate at the grassroot level and elect their local government leaders.

“This will solve problems of infrastructure deficit in communities where the eyes of the governor may not reach,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the local government election would facilitate massive mobilisation of youths that would bring skills and talents to bear at the grassroot level for increased development.

Ikpeazu said that 2020 had been a very difficult year for everyone and urged the citizenry to join hands with the government to make things better.

He described unity, stable polity, peace and stability as the recipe for economic growth at the grassroot level and state at large.

Ikpeazu said that he expected the local government election to be peaceful and orderly in various parts of the state, and for the popular candidates to emerge as winners.

