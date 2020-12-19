Buhari salutes ex-Gov. Garba Umar of Taraba at 73

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, Dec. 19, 2020 President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the former Acting Governor of Taraba, Alhaji Garba Umar, on his 73rd birthday.

The president in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, described Umar “as an astute politician and businessman whose life is worthy of celebration.”

According to him, Umar is a gentleman and a decent politician who doesn’t believe in the notorious do-or-die politics.

“I am proud of Garba Umar because he puts dignity and principles before blind ambition for power. We need such gentlemen like him in our national politics.

“As you mark your 73rd birthday anniversary, I send you my best wishes and goodwill on this happy occasion.

I wish you many more happy and prosperous years ahead.

“May Allah bless you with more good health,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...