Coronavirus: Mauritius sets up Special Fund to finance National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme

Port-Louis, Dec. 19, 2020 Mauritius will set up a special fund to mobilise and manage the funds required for implementing the National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, the Government announced on Friday, following the weekly meeting of the Cabinet in Port-Louis.

To that effect, it said in a communiqué, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has prepared a COVID-19 Vaccination Preparation Plan in line with WHO Guidance that looks into various issues and implications, namely – (a) Regulatory Preparedness; (b) Planning and Coordination; (c) Costing and Funding; (d) Target Population; (e) Delivery Strategies; (f) Supply Chain and Healthcare Waste Management; (g) Human Resource Management and training; (h) Vaccines Acceptance and Uptake; (i) Safety Monitoring; (j) Immunisation and Monitoring Systems; (k) COVID-19 surveillance; and (l) Evaluation of COVID-19 Vaccine introduction.

It was also announced that the Government of Japan has provided a grant of 300 million Yen in August 2020 for the purchase of highly sophisticated medical equipment as a COVID-19 emergency response measure and the assistance through the UNDP for a survey on inclusive and multi-sectoral response to COVID-19.

Furthermore, the Government has also decided to extend the quarantine period in Mauritius from 15 January 2021 to 15 February 2021 and of also to extend the prohibition of entry of aircraft and ships in Mauritius until 15 February 2021, except for those aircraft and ships as may be approved by the Prime Minister.

Regarding the pandemic, it said the last local case had been recorded on 26 November 2020 in a quarantine centre. Currently, there are 24 active cases of COVID-19 in the island. As at 18 December 2020, 524 cases of COVID-19 had been registered in Mauritius.

