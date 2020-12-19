COVID-19: Lagos state government shuts schools as death hits 1,201

December 18, 2020, 2:18 pm

LAGOS – Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, ordered schools to shut indefinitely, banned concerts, carnivals and street parties and ordered certain civil servants to work from home amid a spike in new cases of COVID-19.

Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was isolating due to his own COVID-19 diagnosis last week, said in a statement that the tightened measures aimed to prevent another lockdown that the struggling state could ill afford.

“The complacency that crept in over the last few months … must now give way to an abundance of vigilance,” Sanwo-Olu.

On Thursday, the vice president of Africa’s most populous country expressed alarm at a nationwide resurgence of the virus and said health facilities “are fast becoming overwhelmed.”

Sanwo-Olu stopped short of barring in-person religious services, but said churches and mosques must follow rules that limit attendance to 50% of capacity and services to two hours.

Nigeria had 76,207 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,201 deaths as of Friday evening.

