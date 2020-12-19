COVID-19: NCDC records 806 new infections, 11 additional deaths

By Abujah Racheal

Abuja, Dec. 18, 2020 The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 806 new infections of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

Naija247news reports that the agency has since February 2020, tested over 869,362 samples out of which 77,013 returned positive.

The agency said that the country sadly recorded 11 additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

“Total reported deaths for today includes a cumulative of six deaths recorded in Gombe State over two days,” it said.

According to it, the new infections are from 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It also disclosed that 374 patients were discharged after testing negative from the virus.

The NCDC said that Lagos reported 287 cases, FCT, 255; Kaduna, 36; Akwa-Ibom, 29; Katsina, 25; Rivers, 25; Kwara, 21; Bauchi, 19; Kano, 15; Ondo, 14 and Plateau, 13.

Others include Yobe, 12; Nasarawa, 11; Ebonyi, nine; Gombe, eight; Abia, seven; Delta, four; Imo, four; Osun, three; Anambra, two; Borno, two; Cross River, one;, Edo, one; Ekiti, one; Jigawa, one and Ogun, one.

The agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC) activated at Level 3, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

According to the health agency, the 806 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths are recorded in the country as at Dec. 18.

It noted that till date, 77,013 cases had been confirmed, 67,484, discharged and 1,212 deaths recorded in 36 states and the FCT

