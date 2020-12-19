Delta First Lady hosts Christmas, End of Year Party for children

By Mercy Obojeghren

Asaba, Dec. 18, 2020 (NAN) The First Lady of Delta, Dame Edith Okowa, on Friday prayed that the crossover into 2021 would signal the restoration of all that had been lost in 2020.

The governor’s wife spoke in Asaba while hosting children from across the 25 local government areas of the state to a Christmas and End of Year Party.

She urged those at the event to appreciate God for sparing their lives in view of the scourge from the Coranavirus pandemic that is still afflicting the world, including Nigeria.

“We are all witnesses to all that has happened in 2020, as a lot of our personal plans and projections were altered without the slightest indication.

“This should teach us all to learn to give room for God in our plans because He alone knows what the future holds,” she said.

Okowa was optimistic that things would be better as the people crossed over to 2021.

“As we gradually draw to close the curtain of 2020, it is my prayer that the Lord will restore all that has been lost in the year, as we cross over to 2021,” she prayed.

The party was attended by 20 children each from the 25 local government areas of the state, who played different games and went home with various gifts.

Some of the children who spoke with journalists after the party expressed gratitude to the First Lady for the party.

The party was also attended by the wife of the Deputy Governor, Dr. Ebieren Otuaro, and wives of top government functionaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the COVID-19 protocols were observed at the party.

The annual Christmas party provides the First Lady an opportunity to relate with children from across the state.

