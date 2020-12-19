Digital Talent Review: First White Paper Unveiled in Morocco Delves into Matching Digital Skills and Employability

CASABLANCA, Morocco–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Following months of research, surveys and assignments involving a pool of experienced transversal experts and professionals, a white paper was unveiled for the first time in Morocco, underlining the strategic issue of connecting talent with opportunity in the digital age.

The “Digital Talent Review” white paper is commissioned by the Huawei Group, and technically produced by top consulting firms Guepard and ThinkOne, in collaboration with UNESCO’s International Centre for Higher Education Innovation (UNESCO-ICHEI). The paper is intended to support decision-makers across governments and the private sector, to take Morocco’s digital education efforts to the next level.

Based on a large-scale survey of key decision-makers and institutions, coupled with an extensive opinion poll involving 650 students and employees, the “Digital Talent Review” provides an in-depth scientific insight into the objective reasons for the gap between digital skills and employability in the Kingdom.

To that effect, the white paper authors developed a unique framework to enable decision-makers to adjust the delivery of their digital programs: the “Digital Skills Matrix” provides a full spectrum analysis of the programs offered in Morocco’s digital sector, classified by subject, area, and institution, and sheds light on strengths and potential challenges. It also points out directions for improving digital talent cultivation solutions to bridge this gap between digital skills and employability, elaborated after close consultation with experts in this field.

The study recommends a threefold initiative to support and promote the Kingdom’s efforts to overcome the emerging challenges of bridging the gap between digital talent and employability. The implementation of this vision is based on three pillars: Crystallization, Ambition and Size, which aims to align main stakeholders around the project, bring a real added value by reorganizing digital skills and training distribution, and finally attaining the crucial size by promoting participation of national champions, in an extremely competitive international market.

Huawei Website: http://seeds.huawei.com/en/report-3.html

UNESCO-ICHEI Website: https://www.iioe.org/library

