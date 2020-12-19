FCTA issues COVID-19 guidelines for congregations, vows enforcement

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Abuja, Dec. 18, 2020 The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has issued COVID-19 guidelines regulating congregations, workplaces and market places to contain further spread of the virus within the territory.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, who read the guidelines at a news conference in Abuja on Friday, said that enforcement teams would be out on the streets of the territory to ensure compliance.

Bello also stated that the FCT administration would be working very closely with the Judiciary through the Mobile Courts System under existing approved laws.

He said that recorded figures over the last three weeks in FCT had been unacceptably high and there was an urgent need to contain it as fast as possible.

The minister, therefore, said that mandatory temperature checks must be carried out on all employees and customers entering office and business premises in the FCT.

Bello said that all staff members, visitors and customers entering workplaces, shops or business premises must wear face masks that should cover the mouth and nose.

“No mask, no entry, no service. All office and business premises must have a hand washing station with running water and soap or hand sanitiser.

“Employees who are feeling unwell or have COVID-19 symptoms, should notify their supervisor immediately, or stay at home and seek medical attention to confirm diagnosis by doing a COVD-19 test.

“While the above guidelines regulate formal workplace and business environment, the holiday season demands that we also place special emphasis on market places, places of worship and entertainment as well as recreational centres which traditionally attract large gatherings during this period,” he said.

He, therefore, directed the Abuja Market Management ltd. and the various market associations to work together to carry out sensitisation activities and ensure compliance of all extant health protocols.

Bello, who said that all extant regulations issued as conditions for reopening of places of worship on June 4 subsists, urged heads of various congregations to ensure compliance.

Similarly, the minister said that all extant regulations guiding the operations of entertainment and recreational centres, subsisted and operators enjoined to ensure strict compliance.

“Public transportation facilities such as buses, taxis and tricycles must also obey all already established protocols.

“The FCT administration is determined to curb the spread of COVID-19 and will therefore ensure vigorous enforcement.

“COVID-19 is real and has not in anyway lost its potency and capacity to make you very sick. As we celebrate therefore, please let us do so in safety and good health,” Bello said.

Mr Ikharo Attah, Chairman FCT Ministerial Task Team on Enforcement of COVID-19 Protocols, said the team would go round to office premises and business environment to ensure full compliance.

Attah said the team would start with intensive advocacy talking to people over and over “but if they refuse to adhere to COVID-19 Protocols we will enforce compliance”.

