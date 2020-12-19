French study finds COVID-19 mortality rate is far higher than for flu

Paris, Dec. 18, 2020 (dpa/Naija247news) The mortality rate among patients suffering from COVID-19 in hospitals in France is three times higher than among those with flu, according to a French study.

In spring, 16.9 per cent of patients died of those who were hospitalised with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, while 5.8 per cent of patients hospitalised with flu died in the winter of 2018-19.

However, patients may be receiving better treatment for the virus compared to at the outset of the pandemic.

“Our study shows that COVID-19 is far more serious than flu,” Catherine Quantin, who led the study at the University Hospital in Dijon, said in a statement.

The study was published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

Quantin pointed out that the findings were particularly alarming given the flu in the 2018-19 season was the deadliest in the past five years.

The research was based on admissions figures to private and state hospitals, encompassing 135,000 patients.

The scientists also found a higher proportion of people among COVID-19 patients required intensive care.

On average, they also remained in ICU for an average of 15 days, nearly twice as long as those with flu.

Patients with COVID-19 also needed ventilation twice as often.

However, a much smaller proportion of children were included in hospital admissions for COVID-19 compared to flu.

The study found 1.4 per cent of COVID-19 sufferers were below the age of 18, compared to 20 per cent of those with flu.

