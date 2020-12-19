Health director, NYSC refute report of COVID-19 in Nasarawa Orientation camp

By Olukayode Babalola

Lafia, Dec. 18, 2020. (NAN) Dr Ibrahim Adamu, Director, Public Health, Nasarawa Ministry of Health has refuted reports alleging that four National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members currently at the orientation camp in the state, tested positive for COVID-19.

Adamu made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia on Friday.

NAN recalls that a national daily newspaper had published a report on Friday, alleging that four corp members tested positive for COVID-19 and named the Director as the source of the information.

Adamu debunked the report, saying that no such information came from him.

He said that the state government would have taken steps already to prevent further spread of the virus in the camp if any positive case was recorded.

“Nobody in the camp tested positive because you cannot even enter the camp until you get screened and there are two levels of screening.

“For those with suspicious cases after the first test, they are now sent to the hospital for confirmation.

“So there is nobody inside the camp that is positive. Right from the entrance, once there is any suspicion, you are not even allowed into the camp because it is at that point you are immediately sent to hospital for confirmation.

“So I don’t know how and where the newspaper got the report from,” he said.

Also, Mr Stephen Dewan, Coordinator of NYSC in the state told NAN that publication was shocking to him.

He reiterated the state official’s stance that no corps member had tested positive for COVID-19 in the camp.

“Apart from corps members, we made sure we conducted test on soldiers, traders and other persons who had anything to do in the camp before allowing them in. So we are shocked over this report,” he said.

