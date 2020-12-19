Libya, Italy agree to construct Libyan east-west highway

Tripoli, Dec. 18, 2020 (PANA/Naija247new) The Libyan-Italian joint technical commission has agreed to construct a coastal highway connecting east and west Libya in the spring of 2021.

This was announced by the spokesperson for the Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Mohamed Al-Gueblawi.

The project will connect Msaed at the border with Egypt in the east and Ras Jedir at the border with Tunisia in the west. It is one of the projects included in the friendship agreement between Libya and Italy signed in Benghazi in 2008.

Al-Gueblawi also said in a tweet posted on Thursday that emphasis has been placed on resolving the problem of debts owed to Italian companies by the Libyan state and the possibility of resuming air flights between the two countries.

The Libyan-Italian joint technical commission held a meeting on Thursday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Tripoli.

