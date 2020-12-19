Militants attack U.S.-NATO base in Afghanistan

by mark longyen

Charikar, Dec. 19, 2020 Militants on Saturday struck a main U.S.-NATO base in Bagram district of Afghanistan’s Parwan province, north of Kabul, with five rounds of rocket fires, a provincial government spokesperson confirmed.

There was no immediate report on casualties or extent of damage,

“Five rounds of rockets were fired onto Bagram Airfield from an abandoned truck parked in Qalandar Khil locality of Bagram district roughly at 5:50 a.m. local time on Saturday,’’ Wahida Shahkar told reporters via a text message.

She said seven rockets failed to be fired and were defused by Afghan security forces.

Further details about the incident are still forthcoming.

The Bagram Airfield, some 50 km north of the Afghan capital of Kabul, has been serving as a main U.S. and NATO military base in Afghanistan over the past 19 years.

No group has claimed responsibility yet for the attack.

