NSE ASI Rebounds by 7.46% amid Renewed Bargain Hunting Activity…

In line with our expectations, market sentiment was positive throughout the week as investors took position in blue-chip stocks and dividend-paying stocks as corporate action period drew

closer.

Against the backdrop of the 365-day T-bills contracting to 1.14% at the primary auction market, the equities market index rose as much as 2.10% on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

Consequently, the NSE All share Index jumped by 7.46% week-on-week to close at 36,804.75 points.

Similarly, gains were broad-based as all the sub-indices tracked closed northwards; the NSE Banking, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Insurance, NSE Oil/Gas and the NSE Industrial indices advanced by 5.12%, 13.39%, 3.08%, 1.34% and 7.74% to 399.98 points, 175.70 points, 574.60 points, 222.68 points and 1,659.50 points respectively.

Meanwhile, market activity fell despite the bullish run as total deals, volume and value of stocks traded moderated by 12.89%, 16.41% and 15.93% to 20,653 deals, 1.89 billion shares and N17.64 billion.

In the new week, we expect the Lagos bourse index to increase as investors further position ahead the usual end- of-year rally.

However, we expect to see profit taking in stocks which already have stressed dividend yields following the recent increase in their prices.

