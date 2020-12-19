Rep Hunpe partners Badagry LG chairman to establish NOUN Study Centre

By Raji Rasak

Badagry (Lagos State), Dec.18, 2020 (NAN) Mr Olusegun Onilude, Chairman, Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State, says he is collaborating with Rep. Babatunde Hunpe, member, House of Representatives, to establish a Study Centre of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in the town.

Onilude made this known on Friday in Badagry while receiving officials of the university at the council Secretariat in Ajara, Badagry.

The council chairman said the visit of NOUN officials to Badagry was facilitated by Hunpe through the assistance of Prof. Peter Okebukola, the Pro-Chacellor of the institution.

Onilude said: “The officials are in Badagry to find a suitable site for the establishment of the Study Centre for NOUN in the town.

“This is for development of our community.

“We are here today, because we got an opportunity; our own member in the House of Representatives, Hunpe, has planned to bring a seat of knowledge to Badagry.

“When Hunpe called me, as regards this development, I was so delighted, and that is why we are collaborating to bring seat of knowledge to Badagry.

“This seat of knowledge will afford anybody from anywhere to access knowledge he or she wants without bothering to going through four walls of university.”

The chairman said NOUN would afford anybody the opportunity, provided they have the basic requirements to further their education.

“This is part-time, you can be working and be learning at the same time.

“Quite a lot of us, who are into businesses, can take the advantage of this centre to improve on our knowledge,” he said.

Hunpe, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Setonji Balogun, said he had always wished his best for members of his constituency.

The lawmaker said he was happy that officials of NOUN accepted the offer of locating the centre in Badagry.

Hunpe said that he would collaborate with other stakeholders in the town to make the offer a successful one.

He thanked the Pro-Chacellor of the institution for giving them the opportunity to get a centre in the coastal town.

Also, Mr Felix Edoka, the Registrar, NOUN, said that Badagry had been in the forefront of their plans for a study centre.

“This is an opportunity the community will not want to miss.

“Our coming here today is the initiative of Okebukola and the efforts of your federal lawmaker to see that the university establishes its Study Centre in Badagry.

“If the community will accept to partner with us, we are ready to establish our centre here,” Edoka said.

In his remarks, Prof. Gregory Okagbare, the Director, Learner Support Service of NOUN, said there were criteria the community must meet, which has to do with the provision of infrastructure.

Okagbare said that these include buildings for proper take off of the centre and some other basic things that the centre would need.

He said that the community would provide 80 per cent of what the centre would need, while the institution would provide 20 per cent.

Okagbare assured them that the centre would provide employment opportunity for qualified residents when the programme finally commenced.

Speaking, the Aholu of Ajara-Topa Kingdom, thanked officials of the university for coming to Badagry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the officials were conducted round the two different buildings for the take off of the centre.

