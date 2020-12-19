South Africa Logistics Market Outlook to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The report covers the overall size and future outlook of South Africa Freight Forwarding, Warehousing, Cold chain, E Commerce logistics, Express and 3PL market in terms of value, segmentation on the basis of service mix, by geography, by ownership and by type of industries.

The report also covers the competitive landscape and company profiles of major Freight Forwarding, Warehousing, Express Logistics, E-Commerce Logistics, and Outsourced Logistics Companies in South Africa. The report concludes with market projections for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and challenges.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Market Definitions

2.2 Abbreviations

2.3 Research Approach

2.4 Variables – Independent and Dependent

2.5 Correlation Matrix

2.6 Regression Matrix

2.7 Limitations and Conclusions

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1 Historical Scenario

3.2 Current Scenario

4. INFRASTRUCTURE SCENARIO

5. SOUTH AFRICA LOGISTICS MARKET

5.1 Market Size by Revenue, 2013-2018

5.2 Market Segmentation on the basis of Service Mix (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing and VAS), 2018

6. FREIGHT FORWARDING MARKET

6.1 Market Size by Revenue, 2013-2018

6.2 Market Segmentation

6.2.1. By Mode of Transport (Road Freight, Rail Freight, Sea Freight, Air Freight and Pipeline Freight), 2018

(Port Cargo Data 2017, 2018, Air Freight Volume in Million Ton-Km, Road and Rail Transport Goods in Ton Kms and Cargo Data)

6.2.2 By International and Domestic Freight, 2018

(Revenue by Mode of Transport in Rand Million)

6.2.3. By Flow Corridor- International Corridor (Asian Countries, European Countries, Americas, Middle East Countries and African Countries), 2018

(Major Commodities, Industry and Countries by Export and Import)

6.2.4. By Type of Delivery (Express and Non Express), 2018

6.2.5. By Integrated Logistics and Contract Logistics, 2018

6.3 Competitive Parameters, Market Stage, Structure and Market Share of Major Companies by Mode of Transport, 2018

6.4 Company Profiles (Overview, USP, Services offered, Business Strategies, Clientele, Employee Base and Warehousing Space), 2018

Companies: DHL, DSV, db Schenker, Kuehne + Nagel, CEVA Logistics, Kargo Logistics, Cargo Carriers and others.

6.5 Future Market Size by Revenue, 2018-2023E

6.5.1. Future Market Segmentation by Mode of Transport (Road Freight, Rail Freight, Sea Freight, Air Freight and Pipeline Freight), 2023E

6.5.2. By International and Domestic Freight (International and Domestic), 2023E

6.5.3. By Flow Corridor- International Corridor (Asian Countries, European Countries, Americas, Middle East Countries and African Countries), 2023E

6.5.4. By Type of Delivery (Express and Non Express), 2023E

6.5.5. By Integrated Logistics and Contract Logistics, 2023E

6.6 Analyst Recommendations

7. WAREHOUSING MARKET

7.1 Market Size by Revenue, 2013-2018

7.2 Market Segmentation

7.2.1. By End Users (Consumer and Retail, Food and Beverages, Automotives, Healthcare and Pharma and Others), 2018

7.2.2. By Business Model (Industrial/Retail, Container Freight/Inland Container Depot and Cold Storage), 2018

7.2.3. By Integrated Logistics and Contract Logistics, 2018

7.2.4. By Regions (Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth and East London), 2018

7.3 Competitive Parameters, Market Stage and Structure, 2018

7.4 Warehousing Space of Major Companies, 2018

7.5 Company Profiles (Overview, USP, Services offered, Business Strategies, Clientele, Employee Base and Warehousing Space), 2018

Companies: Imperial Logistics, BPL, One Logix, ID Logistics, Barloworld, City Logistics, Vital Distribution and Others.

7.6 Future Market Size by Revenue, 2018-2023E

7.7 Future Market Segmentation

7.7.1. By End Users (Consumer and Retail, Food and Beverages, Automotives, Healthcare and Pharma and Others), 2023E

7.7.2. By Business Model (Industrial/Retail, Container Freight/Inland Container Depot and Cold Storage), 2023E

7.7.3. By Owned and Rented (3PL and Owned), 2023E

7.8 Analyst Recommendations

8. South Africa Cold Chain Market

8.1 Market Size by Revenue, 2018

8.2 Market Segmentation

8.2.1. By Type of Market (Cold Transportation, Cold Storage), 2018

8.2.2. By Application (Meat and Seafood, Fruits and Vegetables, Dairy Products, Bakery and Confectionary, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare and Others), 2018

8.2.3. By Ownership (Owned and Rented), 2018

8.3. Cold Storage Market Segmentation By Temperature of Storage (Ambient, Frozen, Chilled), 2018

8.4. Cold Transportation Market Segmentation By Integrated and 3PL, 2018

8.4.1. By Mode of Transportation (Land, Sea and Air), 2018

8.4.2. By Location (Domestic and International), 2018

8.5 Future Market Size by Revenue, 2018-2023E

8.6 Future Market Segmentation, 2023E

8.6.1. By Type of Market (Cold Transportation and Cold Storage), 2023E

8.6.2. By Application (Meat and Seafood, Fruits and Vegetables, Dairy Products, Bakery and Confectionary, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare and Others), 2023E

8.6.3. By Ownership (Integrated and 3PL), 2023E

8.7. Cold Storage Future Market Segmentation By Ambient, Frozen, Chilled, 2023E

8.8 Cold Transportation Future Market Segmentation By Integrated and 3PL, 2023E

8.8.1. By Mode of Transportation (Land, Sea and Air), 2023E

8.8.2. By Location (Domestic, International), 2023E

8.9 Analyst Recommendations

9. EXPRESS LOGISTICS

9.1 Market Size by Revenue, 2013-2018

9.2 Market Segmentation By International and Domestic Express, 2018

9.3 By International Express (Air and Ground Express), 2018

9.4 By Domestic Express (Air and Ground Express), 2018

9.5 By B2B, B2C and C2C, 2018

9.6 Competitive Parameters, Market Stage and Industry Structure, 2018

9.7 Market Shares of Major Companies (DHL, DSV, FedEx-TNT, UPS, Others), 2018

9.8 Future Market Size by Revenue, 2018-2023

9.9 Future Market Segmentation by International and Domestic Express, 2023E

9.10 By International Express (Air and Ground), 2023E

9.11 By Domestic Express (Air and Ground), 2023E

9.12 By B2B, B2C and C2C, 2023E

9.13 Analyst Recommendations

10. E COMMERCE LOGISTICS

10.1 Market Size by Revenue, 2018

(Average Order size, Number of Online Shoppers, Number of Orders, Logistics Cost per Order, 2015 – 2018)

10.2 Market Segmentation by Delivery Time Duration (1-2 Working days, 3-5 Working days, More than 5 Working days), 2018

10.3 By Express/Normal, 2018

10.4 By Merchant/3PL, 2018

10.5 Competition Parameters, Market Stage and Structure, 2018

10.6 Market Shares of Major Companies (By E Commerce Company and their Brand), 2018

10.7 Future Market Size by Revenue, 2018-2023E

10.8 Future Market Segmentation by Delivery Time Duration (1-2 Working days, 3-5 Working days, More than 5 Working days), 2023E

10.9 By Express/Normal, 2023E

10.10 By Merchant/3PL, 2023E

10.11 Analyst Recommendations

11. OUTSOURCED/3PL MARKET

11.1 Market Size by Revenue, 2013-2018

11.2 Market Segmentation by Market Type (Freight Forwarding and Warehousing), 2018

11.3 Future Market Size by Revenue, 2018-2023E

11.4 Future Market Segmentation by Market Type (Freight Forwarding, and Warehousing), 2023E

12. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

13. TRENDS AND DEVELOPMENTS

14. ISSUES AND CHALLENGES

15. FUTURE OUTLOOK AND PROJECTIONS, 2018-2023E

15.1 South Africa Logistics Future Market Size by Revenue, 2018-2023E

15.2 Future Market Segmentation (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing and VAS), 2018-2023E

Companies Mentioned

DHL

Imperial Logistics

DSV

DB Schenker

Barloworld Logistics

DPD Laser Express Logistics

ID Logistics

OneLogix

CEVA Logistics

City Logistics

Cargo Carriers

Kargo Logistics

Vital Distribution

ACT Logistic

Santova Logistics

GMA Logistics

Kuehne Nagel

