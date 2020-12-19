Stakeholders canvass holistic approach to end harmful traditional practices

By Deborah Coker

Benin, Dec. 18, 2020 (NAN) Stakeholders from different sectors of the economy on Friday in Benin called for a holistic approach toward ending harmful traditional practices in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stakeholders were drawn from the traditional institutions, academia, civil society organisations and security agencies, among others.

Their positions were canvassed at the South South edition of the National seminar series of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO).

The theme of the seminar is “The Effects of Harmful Traditional Practices”.

In their various submissions the stakeholders said that a holistic approach would entail getting to the root of the traditional practices as well as finding out where the practices emanated from.

They said this would help in tackling the harmful effects of such practices as well as put to a stop such harmful practices not withstanding any pressure from the perpetrators.

The stakeholders had responded to the suggestion by Mr Muhammed Yahuza, the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NICO.

Yahuza had said that it was important to draw attention to harmful traditional practices which were detrimental to the progress of society.

He also said that there was the urgent need for collective action to eliminate them.

“It is important to emphasise that harmful traditional practices in the forms of violence committed primarily against women and girls are not peculiar to a particular culture or religion,” he said.

Similarly, Prof. Barclays Ayakoroma, chairman of the occasion, noted that the seminar and its theme were apt particularly at this time.

Ayakoroma said that this was because there were several burning issues that needed to be addressed with regard to the theme.

He added that harmful cultural practices in Nigeria were multifarious and that, over the years, there were growing concerns from many quarters about such practices.

NAN reports that there were paper presentations by resource persons on “Child marriage in Nigeria: Strategies for prevention”, as well as “Female genital mutilation: Causes, consequences and way forward”.

