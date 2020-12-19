Trump denies involvement in ‘potential prosecution’ of Hunter Biden

New York, Dec. 18, 2020 U.S. President, Donald Trump has denied involvement in the “potential prosecution” of President-elect Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, whose taxes were under federal investigations.

In a tweet on Thursday, Trump made reference to an unidentified report in this regard which he dismissed as “more fake news”.

“I have NOTHING to do with the potential prosecution of Hunter Biden, or the Biden family. It is just more Fake News.

“Actually, I find it very sad to watch!,” the tweet reads.

On Dec. 9, Hunter announced in a statement that federal investigators in his home state of Delaware were probing his “tax affairs”.

He said although he took the case “very seriously”, he was confident an objective and professional investigation would find he did nothing wrong.

There had been speculation that Trump was pressuring incoming Attorney General, Jeffrey Rosen, to send a special counsel after Hunter.

In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, Rosen declined comment on whether he would appoint a special counsel to probe the incoming president’s son and his foreign business ventures.

Naija247news recalls that the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives, impeached Trump over the matter in December, 2019.

The impeachment was based on alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress after the president reportedly pressured Ukraine to probe the Bidens.

But the Senate, which is controlled by the Republican Party, voted along party lines to acquit him in February

