Budget Defence: Sokoto state government earmarks N40m to establish veterinary hospital

By Muhammad Bello

Sokoto, Dec. 19, 2020 Sokoto State Government has earmarked N40 million for the establishment of a specialist veterinary hospital in the 2021 fiscal year to enhance animal health.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the provision is part of N4.3 billion budgetary allocation for the state Ministry of Animal Health and Fisheries Development in 2021.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal had on Dec. 10 presented the 2021 budget proposal of N176.7 billion before the state House of Assembly.

Tagged budget of consolidation, the bill on the appropriation, had on Tuesday, Dec. 15, passed through the second reading.

NAN reports that the Commissioner for Animals Health and Fisheries Development, Prof. Abdulkadir Junaidu, had on Friday, defended the budget allocation for the ministry when he appeared before the House Committee on Animals Health and Fisheries Development on Friday in Sokoto.

Junaidu told the committee that the ministry also planned to rehabilitate all animal health clinics across the state.

He said that with the planned veterinary hospital, the government would ensure that animals meant for human consumption are healthy and to boost protein intakes of residents of the state.

“In 2021, we will establish a new specialist veterinary hospital as well as rehabilitate all animal health clinics across the state.

“We will fully embark on the second phase of the Sokoto State Cattle breeding programme and the provision of pasture development in the three senatorial districts of the state,’’ he said.

The commissioner remarked that the 2021 budget would remain a budget of realistic development as presented by Gov. Aminu Tambuwal.

“We are embarking on realistic activities that will enhance our commitment toward ensuring a better life on animals to protect the society.

“The Year 2020 has been a challenging year with the global outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

“But with the grace of God, we have recorded many successes in animal development in the state.

On his part, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Poultry Development, Prof. Rabiu Alkali, said that the state would construct a modern poultry feed factory to enhance feeding system and ease the protein needs of the people.

The House Committee Chairman, Alhaji Musa Miko (PDP- Tangaza), commended the ministry for ensuring better performance in the 2020 budget implementation.

Miko also lauded the ministry for “coming out with initiatives that will enhance animals development in the state’’.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Arzika Tureta, who also appeared before the House Committee on Agriculture pledged that farmers in the state should expect the best in terms of government assistance in the coming farming season.

“We will ensure that real farmers are the beneficiaries of the year 2021 allocation as directed by Gov. Aminu Tambuwal.

“The Year 2021 will continue to be a year of hope to all our farmers as the state government has made all necessary arrangements to enhance food security,’’ Tureta said.

Like this: Like Loading...