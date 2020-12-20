Buhari pays tribute to Prof. Oloruntimehin

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, Dec. 19, 2020 President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Oloruntimehin on the passing of former president of the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL) and Historical Society of Nigeria (HSN), Prof. Benjamin Oloruntimehin.

Buhari, in a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, also commiserated with Fellows and members of NAL and HSN on the demise of the very distinguished scholar.

The president stated that the prolific academic, who at various times served as head of faculties at two universities, would be fondly remembered for the insights and clarity in his works.

He noted that late Oloruntimehin was once a Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Ife, Ile Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) and the pioneer Dean, Faculty of Humanities, and Chairman Committee of Deans, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo State.

He particularly lauded the deceased for helping readers and students alike to understand the importance of history in national development, and how individuals and societies have evolved.

The president noted that his administration had reintroduced history as an independent subject at the basic education level in the country (Years 1-9).

He said this would ensure that ”the works of scholars like Oloruntimehin, and those who drank from his fountain of knowledge, are preserved, inspiring future leaders for years to come.”

The president prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for all those mourning him.

