FG wants govts at all levels to facilitate private sector devt — Katagum

By Ahmed Kaigama

Bauchi, Dec. 19, 2020 The Federal Government has urged governments at all levels to ensure that the private sector was enhanced and developed for businesses to thrive in the country.

Hajiya Mariam Katagum, Minister of State, Ministry for Industry, Trade and Investment, made the call at the opening ceremony of the 2nd edition of the Bauchi state National trade fair and exhibition on Saturday.

She said there was the need for governments at all levels to ensure the enhancement and development of the private sector by putting in place appropriate and effective policy measures and programmes that would make businesses to thrive in the country.

“Government is determined to provide an investment friendly environment which is very crucial for accelerated economic growth and development,” she said

Represented by Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar, Director, Trade, in the Ministry, Katagum said the present administration had accorded priority to improving the business environment, with the provision of adequate infrastructure to stimulate a sustainable economy.

Katagum explained that the Federal Government had also adopted policies aimed at promoting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country, adding, “This sector currently represents 96% of the businesses in Nigeria and contributes 75% of the National employment.”

According to Katagum. the Federal Government had similarly adopted an Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) for sustaining economic growth and development, to optimise local content, including empowering Local businesses for a self-reliant economy.

The Minister called on captains of industry and entrepreneurs, to exchange business ideas and form partnerships for sustainable economic growth.

She commended the Bauchi state government for providing a conducive atmosphere for the trade fair, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its challenges.

In a remark, Gov. Bala Mohammmed, represented by his deputy, Baba Tela, stressed that the 2nd Bauchi National trade fair and exhibition would provide a unique networking platform to local and National participants.

“The trade fair would help in promoting , marketing and publicising the participating companies, while the exhibition could lead to market openings, joint ventures , partnerships and investments,” he said.

He assured that the government would continue to work with relevant stakeholders to achieve the vision of the economic sector.

Naija247news reports that the 2nd National trade fair and exhibition 2020 was tagged “Nigeria vision 2020, Buhari’s New Economic and development agenda, the role of the private sector”

