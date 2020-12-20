Gov. AbdulRazaq tasks authors to focus on societal improvement

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Ilorin, Dec. 19, 2020 Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Saturday, urged writers and authors in Nigeria to dwell on topical issues in order to find solutions for society’s growing challenges.

AbdulRazaq made the call in Ilorin, while speaking at the public presentation and launching of a book titled: “Halal Sex and Intimacy”.

The book was authored by Barr. Abdul-lateef Abdullahi, the Senior Copyright Officer and Prosecutor of Copyright Offenders in Kwara.

The governor, who was represented by Alhaji Aliyu Muhammed-Saifudeen, the Commissioner for Local Governments, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, observed that the author was courageous to delve into such topics as sex and intimacy.

“The government is encouraging writers to go into the field of intimacy and marriage, and find some of the solutions that affect marriage.

“People especially the youth get their knowledge of sex from the social media, but from the religious point of view, these are some of the causes of children misbehaving in society.

“There is no vacuum in Islam, as the tenets of the religion have delved into every sphere of human existence and how they should behave,” he said.

Abdulrazaq warned that sex when performed in Halal attracts rewards but when performed outside the tenets of Islam would equally attract punishment.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to investing in the state’s education sector.

Earlier in his welcome address, Abdullahi, author of the book, said the book was written to proffer solutions to challenges arising from sexual problems in marriage.

He pointed out that most writers in contemporary works in Islamic Family Law do not give the issue of sex and intimacy the well-deserved attention.

Abdullahi said that Islam does not trivialise the marriage institution and anything related to it.

“This is why we have several verses of the Qur’an and Hadith’s of the Prophet Muhammad emphasising the importance of sex and other aspects of marital intimacy,” he said.

He advised couples to study one another very well and communicate effectively in order to achieve a fulfilled marital life as far as sex and intimacy were concerned.

According to him, couples should not approach one another like animals do, but should always engage in some preliminary activities before the actual sex.

Prof. AbdulGafar Jimoh, a Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, who reviewed the book, said that sex is very important in the life of humans.

He said that couples must ensure that their spouses enjoy sex, adding that some of the cases he had come across as a medical practitioner had to do with sexuality and depriving women from enjoying sex.

