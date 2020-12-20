SMEDAN urges women to form cooperatives to access FG’s agric loans

By Idowu Gabriel

Ado-Ekiti, Dec. 19, 2020 Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria in Ekiti State, on Saturday charged women to team together and form cooperatives so as to ensure successes in their businesses.

Mr Tunde Oloyede, Assistant Director, Agric-Business Development and Extension, gave the advice at the end of a one-day training for “Women in Self-Empowerment’’.

The training, which held at Ikere-Ekiti in Ikere Local Government Area of the state aimed at expanding businesses of women in agro-allied industries.

Oloyede told the participants that by forming cooperatives, they had better chances to access loans and grants for agricultural development from the Federal Government.

“I must commend your patience and cooperation during the first phase of the programme. As we prepare for the vocational aspect, I urge you to form yourselves into formidable cooperative societies.

“Ensure team work among yourselves in order to contribute your quota to the development of our dear country.

“I assure you that very soon, the Federal Government will roll out assistance to your various cooperative societies for the benefit of members,’’ Oloyede said.

A beneficiary of the training, Mrs Monisola Olanipekun, who spoke on behalf of the others, thanked the government for the gesture.

Olanipekun said with the training, participants had been exposed to different skills and knowledge in growing their own businesses.

