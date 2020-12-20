Yuletide : CP orders police officers to be on red alert, suspends all casual leave

By Shedrack Frank

Yenagoa, Dec. 19, 2020 The Commissioner of Police, of the Police Command in Bayelsa, Mike Okoli, has suspended all casual leave and directed all officers of the command to be on red alert during the festive season.

He gave the directive on Dec. 18, at the Police Officers Mess in Yenagoa, during the end of year gathering of senior police officers.

This is contained in statement issued on Saturday, by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of Bayelsa Command, SP Asinmi Butswat, a copy of which was obtained by journalists.

The statement also directed Divisional Police Officers and Head of Departments to rejig their crime fighting strategy and enhance the visibility of Policemen to ensure a peaceful yuletide in Bayelsa.

“The Command hereby reiterates the ban on the use of knockouts and unauthorised fireworks during the festive season.

“Parents and guardians are advised to warn their wards to desist from using knockouts as Policemen will be out to arrest anyone who violates this order,” he said.

The commissioner further assured members of the Public of a peaceful festive season, enjoining all citizens to cooperate with the police towards forestalling any untoward incident.

Like this: Like Loading...