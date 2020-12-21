Boko Haram Terrorists In Military Camouflage Ambush Nigerian Soldiers, Kill One

The Nigerian Army has reportedly lost one soldier in an ambush by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.

A source told SaharaReporters that the soldiers were attacked in Garin Kuturu village, along Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway.

The insurgents, who appeared in military uniforms, were said to have mounted a roadblock on the highway.

“About four soldiers in a civilian vehicle saw the Boko Haram roadblock while returning from a trip and asked the driver to turn back immediately to the Jakana axis. The terrorists engaged the vehicle, making some of them in the vehicle to sustain varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

“One of the soldiers died on the way to the military hospital, and others sustained gunshot wounds,” the source said.

In the past months, Nigerian soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents.

The Boko Haram insurgency in Northern Nigeria has caused over 50,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

