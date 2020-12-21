Buhari mourns renowned scholar on military history, Prof. Chukwuma Osakwe

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, Dec. 20, 2020 (NAN) President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the academia in Nigeria and all over the world, in condoling with the family of Prof. Chukwuma Osakwe, a renowned scholar on military history.

In a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday, the president noted that Osakwe’s contributions to research and educational development would be sorely missed.

According to him, the nation has lost an asset and intellectual giant, with the passing of the former Head of Department of History and War Studies of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), and Head of Centre for the Study of Leadership and Complex Military Operations.

President Buhari extolled the scholar for always putting Nigeria first in his priorities, and working very hard to provide fresh insights into the possibilities of a more coordinated and synergized military structure and operation, that will herald a peaceful and harmonious society.

He also lauded the deceased for turning down many offers, in Nigeria and abroad, to remain in the academia.

The president prayed that the almighty God would accept the soul of the departed, and comfort his loved ones.

Like this: Like Loading...