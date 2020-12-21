COVID-19: Activist donates food items to 200 families in Edo community

By Deborah Coker

Families

Ohordua (Edo), Dec. 20, 2020 (NAN) An activist, Mr Peter Esele, has donated food items to no fewer than 200 families in Ohordua community in the Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the food items were handed over to the families on Sunday by the veteran unionist.

The beneficiaries cut across widows, vulnerable people, low income earners and some residents of the community.

Esele, a former President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria, while presenting the items said that he was not unaware of the effects of COVID-19 since February this year.

According to him, the pandemic has rendered many bread winners and families jobless.

He said that the multiplier effect of COVID-19 on society and the economy was such that some homes might not have anything to celebrate the upcoming Christmas and New Year.

“It is in view of this that in spite of the current recession and astronomical increase in prices of goods in the market, I decided to sustain that which we have been doing for more than six years running.

“At least, with this little gesture, I know the beneficiaries will be able to enjoy Christmas and New Year like other privileged people.

“Again, this is a season of love and sharing. So there is no better time to reach out in love than now,” the former TUC chief said.

Meanwhile, some of the beneficiaries, who spoke with NAN, lauded Esele for his kind gesture, and appealed to other well-meaning Nigerians to show love to others as the yuletide is celebrated.

A physically challenged man, Mr Lawrence Inojie, who benefitted from the gesture thanked Esele for identifying with the poor.

Inojie said that he had given up hope of celebrating the yuletide, until God intervened using Esele to help out.

He said that until he was handed over a bag of rice and some condiments, he was doubtful how he and his family would celebrate the yuletide in a few days’ time.

Similarly, Mrs Grace Okotor, a widow, said that Esele had become like a messiah to many indigent people in the community.

“For six years now, he has consistently ensured that many families in the community celebrate Christmas without any cause to feel the pain of the absence of breadwinners.

Another widow, Mrs Patience Joseph, said that with several untoward events this year, especially the COVID-19 pandemic and global economic downturn, she wasn’t expecting anyone to remember the downtrodden.

She prayed God to continue to protect and provide for Esele to touch lives in his community from year to year.

