How Covid-19 disrupted civil marriages at Igando-Ikotun Registry

By Aderonke Ojediran

Lagos, Dec. 20, 2020 Investigations have revealled that some cancellations of marriages at the Igando Marriage Registry in Ikotun, Lagos, has been blamed on Coronavirus lockdown.

Unlike 2019, when the Igando-Ikotun Local Government Council Development Area (LCDA) recorded no fewer than 170 marriages, 2020 has records of 95, a drop as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Naija247news in an interview with one of the clerks at the registry who pleaded anonymity, said that a lot of intending couples cancelled their engagement shortly after the lockdown was eased.

“Upto last week, a guy still came to collect his passport that he was no longer interested, this is someone that ought to have been married since April.

“Some don’t even bother to show up, even though this is probably the most affordable form of marriage, but as typical Nigerians, some still go overboard with it.

“Finance might also be a constraint.

“COVID-19 lockdown really slowed things down, which may be a blessing in disguise for some couples, because it afforded them more time to reappraise their partners.

“With the financial difficulty that came with COVID-19, it made people to re-evaluate things; I don’t think we can surpass the figure we had last year (2019).

“Although we have people that have registered, unless they show up, we can’t conclude based on those who registered alone,’’the clerk said.

Naija247news reports that a sum of N12,000, two passport photographs, birth certificates and a 21 days’ notice with counselling are the requirements at the Ikotun-Igando registry.

Naija247news recalls that after a confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced Feb. 27, 2020, lockdown took effect from March 30, 2020, but eased May 2020.

