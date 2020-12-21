Imo Assembly passes N332.8bn 2021 appropriation Bill

By Ugonne Uzoma (08065838963)

Owerri, Dec. 21, 2020 The Imo State House of Assembly on Monday passed the state Appropriation Bill of N332.831 billion for the 2021 fiscal year.

This excludes the Consolidated Revenue Fund Charge of N13.3 billion, making it a total of N346.1 billion.

The bill was passed following the adoption of the report deliberated on at the Committee of the whole House and chaired by the Speaker, Mr Paul Emeziem (APC Onuimo), during a special sitting of the House.

The bill, sponsored by the Majority Leader of the House, Mr Uche Ogbuagu (APC- Ikeduru), was presented by Mr Arthur Egwim (APC Ideato North).

A breakdown of the budget indicates N271.5 billion for capital expenditure and N61.3 billion for recurrent expenditure.

The office of the governor got the highest vote for recurrent expenditure with N11.471 billion, while Works got the highest vote for capital expenditure with N83.098 billion.

Education got N18.100 billion in capital expenditure and N2.286 billion in recurrent expenditure; while Health got a vote of N9.953 in the recurrent expenditure and N8.218 billion in the capital expenditure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state governor, Hope Uzodimma, presented a budget of N346 billion to the House on Dec. 16.

The budget, captioned ‘Budget of wealth creation’, had earmarked N74.6 billion for recurrent expenditure and N271.5bn for capital expenditure.

