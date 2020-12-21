JUST IN: Delta State Grieves as Olu Of Warri Dies Of Covid-19

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwase 11, has died. Warri Traditional Council of Chiefs officially announced the demise of the monarch on Saturday.

Sources close to the Olu’s Palace confirmed the death of the first class traditional ruler , on Tuesday from Covid-19 related complications.

“I can confirm that Olu is dead. He died from Covid-19 related complications. He spoke to me on Friday and complained that he wasn’t well and I didn’t know it will lead to death. I was told he had contact with a late army General who also died of Covid-19 complications. It’s sad”.

“The News is shocking to us and we have not been able to comprehend his death. He just celebrated his fifth coronation anniversary and there was no sign of this tragedy. It’s sad for all of us in the Kingdom,” another Palace source added.

Like this: Like Loading...