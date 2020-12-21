Kaduna SUBEB to spend N17.6bn on UBE projects, N408.6m on training

By Philip Yatai

Kaduna Dec. 21, 2020 The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) will spend N17.6 billion on Universal Basic Education (UBE) intervention projects and a N408.6 million on teachers training in 2021.

This is contained in the breakdown of the N20.1 billion earmarked for Kaduna SUBEB for capital projects in the state’s approved 2021 budget, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Monday.

The document showed that out of the 17.6 billion earmarked for UBE projects, N8.6 billion were rolled over from the 2017, 2018, and 2019 projects.

NAN reports that the Board opened the financial bids for the 2017, 2018 and 2019 UBE/SUBEB intervention projects expected to begin early 2021 on Nov. 11.

The budget breakdown indicated that N6 billion was for 2020 and 2021 intervention projects, while N2.9 billion was for intervention in primary education development.

It showed out of the N408 million meant for teachers training N40 million would be spent on the training of 3,266 mathematics and science teachers under the Strengthening Mathematics and Science Education project.

The budget also showed that N17.9 million would be spent on the training of Quality Assurance Evaluators and N67.9 million on the training of 1,000 teachers in Jolly Phonics.

Jolly Phonics is a fun and child centred approach to teaching literacy through synthetic phonics.

A total of N17.9 million would be spent on training of 520 School Support Officers; N19.9 million on the training of 700 early child education teachers, and N15 million on training of 500 Head Teachers on Leadership.

Training of teachers of Islamiyya, Quranic and Tsangaya Education and inclusive teachers training will gulp eight million naira each, while N24 million will be spent on training of 700 teachers on Information and Communication Technology.

Six million naira was earmarked for the training of 200 School Counsellors on basic counselling and eight million naira on monitoring of Teachers Professional Development training.

Also, N25.7 million would be spent on training of 928 Junior Secondary School teachers on English language proficiency and N128.3 million on the training of 5,000 primary school teachers

It added that N4.6 million would be spent on training of teachers on family life and HIV education, while N17.1 million would be spent on consultancy for training of primary and junior secondary school teachers.

The document also showed that N682.5 million would be spent on intensive literacy programmes; N877.5 million on reduction in out-of-school children and N390 million on Accountability and System Strengthening.

It also indicated that N1.7 million would be spent on inter-school quiz competition on water sanitation and hygiene; N20.7 million on provision of sanitation facilities and N39.4 million on the construction of boreholes.

Open School programme got N66.3 million; provision of Infrastructure to Special Education Schools, N62.6 million and Review Meeting with Education Secretaries and Desk Officers on school health got N460,000.

