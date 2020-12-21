Katsina State Pilgrims Board calls for deposits for 2021 Hajj

By Zubairu Idris

Katsina, Dec. 20, 2020 The Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board has urged intending pilgrims for 2021 Hajj in Saudi Arabia, to register with the board by making their N500,000 deposit for the Holy Pilgrimage.

The board Executive Director, Alhaji Suleiman Nuhu-Kuki, made the announcement during a news conference on Sunday in Katsina.

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has urged states to commence the 2021 Hajj registration of intending pilgrims and deposit collection based on the 2020 slots.

“Final decision shall however, be based on the appropriate guidelines to be issued by the Saudi Arabian Authorities and approved Hajj slots to Nigeria in due course,” he said.

He said that the N500,000 minimum deposit was approved by Gov. Aminu Masari, pending the announcement of the final figure by NAHCON.

Nuhu-Kuki said that the board would apply the principle of first come, first serve for the registration.

He said that the board would also give priority to intending pilgrims who paid the 2020 Hajj deposits and agreed to rollover the deposits for the 2021 pilgrimage.

The executive director said that the payment should be made through bank draft payable to board.

Nuhu-Kuki said that the registration would also be conducted at the board’s Zonal Offices in Katsina, Funtua, Malumfashi, Dutsinma, Daura, Kankia and Mani.

“Depositors must duly sign the newly introduced undertaking form on validation of his/her Hajj seat at the point of registration.

“Intending pilgrims are advised to seek knowledge of Hajj from religious leaders to acquaint themselves with the spiritual knowledge and conduct of the pilgrimage.

