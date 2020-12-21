Minister lauds appointment of new Federal University,Lokoja VC

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Abuja, Dec. 20 The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has lauded the appointment of Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi, as the new Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja.

The minister said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

She also commended Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, for facilitating the appointment of Akinwumi as the first indigenous Vice Chancellor of the university.

Aliyu described the appointment as a blessing to the state.

She said that the erudite scholar would bring to bear his wealth of academic and administrative experiences in charting a new course for the Institution.

The minister affirmed that Akinwumi’s quest for knowledge and perfection would be an added advantage to the university.

Aliyu, who celebrated with the people of Kogi over the appointment, however, called on the university community to rise up to the occasion by dedicating itself to positively turning around the fortunes of the institution.

Until his new appointment, Akinwumi, who is a Prof. of African History was the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) of Nassarawa State University, Keffi.

Like this: Like Loading...