ONICCIMA decries activities of touts, illegal toll collectors in Anambra state

By Peter Okolie

Onitsha (Anambra), Dec. 21, 2020 The Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ONICCIMA) in Anambra State has expressed concern over the increasing menace of touts, hoodlums and illegal toll collectors within Onitsha and its environs.

The President of ONICCIMA, Mr Chris Ukachukwu, told newsmen in Onitsha on Monday that the menace included incessant harassment, damage to property and illegal toll collections, particularly on the Bridgehead and Upper Iweka axis, activities that have contributed immensely to diminishing the business fortunes of Onitsha.

He said businesses worth over N3 billion might have been lost directly and another N100 million indirectly through the activities of the hoodlums in the past three years.

“The Chamber commends the State Government on its current efforts aimed at flushing out all manners of illegality on our roads and markets.

“But the reality on the ground is that the touts appear to increase their nefarious activities each time government makes pronouncements against their activities,” he noted.

The president recalled that a truck driver recently died when he ran into a concrete in an attempt to escape the illegal toll collectors.

“This led to widespread unrest as angry road users blocked all lanes of the expressway, bringing traffic to a halt for hours.

“The trauma which the commuters were subjected to while this gridlock persisted can only be imagined,” he decried.

He said the Onitsha business community endured another round of gridlock last week following the blockade of the expressway by Tipper Union members protesting extortion by the illegal revenue collectors.

According to him, the ripple effects of the gridlock reverberated throughout Onitsha, Asaba, Nkpor, Ogidi, Ogbunike, Obosi, 33-Nkwelle Ezunaka, and all other surrounding cities.

He said that their operations were a disservice to efforts by the state to leverage investor confidence and attract much-needed foreign and local direct investments.

“Given this precarious situation, ONICCIMA is calling on the State Government to begin to deal decisively with anyone who is seen contravening its directive.

“More importantly, the Chamber implores the government to take strong measures in clamping down on whoever is providing support for the nefarious activities of these miscreants,” he said.

The president also urged the state Anti-touting Squad, set up by the government, to sustain the fight head-on without fear or favour, especially at Bridgehead stretch of the expressway.

Ukachukwu also called on the committee to spread their net to the Onitsha-Owerri Road, Menax Hospital axis, Venn Road, Ochanja axis, Obosi Road and Obodoukwu Road, among other places

Like this: Like Loading...