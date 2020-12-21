Police foil robbery, arrest suspected cultists in Lagos gridlock

By Oladapo Udom

Lagos, Dec. 20, 2020 (NAN) Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of Nigeria Police have foiled robbery attempt in a gridlock in Lagos.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday, the command’s Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi said that that two suspects were arrested.

Adejobi stated that the incident occurred around Otedola Bridge on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

He said that the duo were suspected Awawa cult members at Oko-koto, Agege area of the state.

According to him, the police team led by the squad’s commander, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, on Friday ran into the suspected armed robbers around 11:00 p.m. at Otedola Bridge inward Ojota.

“The robbers hurridly abandoned their motorcycle marked NND 268 WZ, a toy gun and some dangerous weapons,” the police official said.

Adejobi said the suspects were later traced and arrested at their hideout in Agege in compliance with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Hakeem Odumosu.

“The raid of hideouts and dangerous areas in the state, particularly in Agege and its environs, is part of the proactive strategies to minimise crime in Lagos State.

“Some of the areas raided include Isokoko, Oke-Koto, Abattoir, Dopemu, Elere, Oniwaya and Pen Cinema, all in Agege,” he said.

The police image maker quoted Odumosu to have ordered for immediate investigation of the suspects while reiterating his commitment to rid Lagos State of criminals and hoodlums.

“Odumosu also admonished members of the public to be sensitive to their environment and be alive to their civic responsibilities towards the maintenance of law and order and public safety ,” Adejobi said.

