Abducted Edo HoS regains freedom, says family member

By Igbaugba Ehigimetor

Benin, Dec. 21, 2020 Mr Anthony Okungbowa, Edo state Head of Service (HoS), who was abducted on Saturday evening along Oza Road, in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state, has regained his freedom.

The HoS was released by his abductors on Monday night according to a family source, who pleaded anonymity.

The source said that Okungbowa was set free after payment of an undisclosed amount as ransom demanded by his kidnappers and that the HoS was hale and hearty since his release.

The family source disclosed that the ransom was paid through a collaboration between the family and the State government.

“We just want to thank God that our brother has been set free and in good health condition,” said the source.

The source, however, lamented that the Police orderly attached to the HoS, who was shot during the process of the abduction, died on Monday evening following complications from the gun shot injury he sustained.

It would be recalled that the driver of the HoS was shot dead by the gunmen before abducting him, as he was returning to Benin after attending a local event in Oza.

