Assembly approves Kano state N52bn 2020 supplementary appropriation bill

By Abbas Bamalli

Kano, Dec. 22, 2020 The Kano State House of Assembly has approved the 2020 supplementary bill of N52.1 billion for the state.

This followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on appropriation at Tuesday’s plenary.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the Committee, Mr Abba Ibrahim-Garko said that Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje had in November requested for downward review of the state budget from N203 billion to N138 billion.

According to him, the downward review was due to the global economic recession caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

“After the lifting of the COVID-19 lockdown, the government was able to generate N52billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“Therefore, it requested for the inclusion of the revenue into the 2020 budget so it can be utilised for the development of the state,” he said.

Ibrahim-Garko said that the money was set aside for the construction of township roads and hospitals in the newly created four emirate councils in the state.

He said other projects included construction of a new interchange bridge in Hotoro bypass, as well as the completion of Dangi flyover.

At the end of deliberations, the lawmaker unanimously adopted motion and approved the supplementary appropriation bill.

