COVID-19 cases surging in U.S., Europe in spite vaccinations- Report

VNew York, Dec. 21 The number of COVID-19 infections in the United States and Europe continues to surge in spite of the start of vaccinations, the New York Times has reported.

Calling the United States, the world’s largest coronavirus hot spot, the article published Saturday noted that the country had registered more than 17.6 million total cases, with over 315,000 deaths.

The United States on Friday saw over 250,000 daily cases, almost doubling the number of people in the country who had received vaccinations as of the same day, the article pointed out.

Meanwhile, the European continent had reported more than 15 million total cases, it said.

Overall, the global caseload of COVID-19 has topped 75 million, while over 1.6 million people have died of the disease, it added.

Like this: Like Loading...