DPR assures of products availability during Yuletide

By Solomon Asowata

Lagos, Dec. 22, 2020 The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has assured Nigerians of the availability of petroleum products during the Yuletide.

Mr Paul Osu, Head, Public Affairs, of the DPR, gave the assurance in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos.

Osu said that there was product sufficiency nationwide and advised marketers against hoarding and creating artificial scarcity.

He said DPR would intensify its monitoring and surveillance of petroleum products outlets.

This is to ensure compliance with quality, quantity and safety of operations, in line with its regulatory mandate.

Osu advised consumers to report any infraction such as under dispensing of products to any DPR office nationwide.

He also reiterated the DPR’s commitment to safety and advised consumers to observe all necessary safety protocols in the handling of petroleum products, especially with the harmattan.

Osu said the regulatory agency would continue to initiate appropriate initiatives that would enable businesses and create opportunities for investors and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...