Ekiti State translates “Amotekun” law, others into Yoruba language

By Opeyemi Aremu-Gbemiro

Ado Ekiti, Dec. 21, 2020 As part of efforts to make people of Ekiti State to understand state laws, the Ministry of Justice has translated six laws into Yoruba language.

Prominent among the laws is the Ekiti State Security Network Agency Law, 2019 establishing the Ekiti State Security Network Agency and “Amotekun’’ Corps to assist in maintaining law and order.

The Ekiti State (Transition) Law, 2019 to establish arrangements for the political transfer of administration from one democratically-elected governor to another, was also translated into Yoruba language.

Another is the Ekiti State Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2019, which repeals that of 2011 and incorporates the provisions of the Law to Prohibit Female Circumcision or Genital Mutilation in Ekiti State.

The Law to protect the Rights of Widows, and Violence against Persons (Prohibition) Act was also translated to Yoruba language.

The Ekiti State Sustainable Development Goals Law, 2019 to mainstream Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across the workings of government and to raise awareness on SDGs was also translated.

Equally translated is the Ekiti State Property Protection (Anti-Land Grabbing) Law, 2019 prohibiting forceful entry, illegal occupation of landed properties, violent and fraudulent conducts in relation to landed properties and other related matters.

Mr Olalekan Suleiman, Special Assistant to the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice on Public Education and Media Communication, made this known in a statement issued on Monday in Ado Ekiti.

It stated that copies of the laws could be obtained from the Office of the Director, Law Review at the Ministry of Justice.

