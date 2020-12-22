Global Oncology Launches Vaccine Education Campaign to Eradicate Cervical Cancer, Appointing Nigerian Stock Exchange President as Global Ambassador





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global Oncology, a U.S.-based non-profit organization announces the launch of the Cervical Cancer-Free Nigeria (CCFN) campaign, which seeks to eradicate virus-driven diseases such as cervical cancer by educating Nigerians about vaccine safety and efficacy. The campaign is proud to announce the appointment of three Global Ambassadors including Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, President of the National Council of The Nigerian Stock Exchange (see bio); Senator Lanre Tejuoso, Chair of the Legislative Initiative for Sustainable Development (see bio); and Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, First Lady of Kebbi State and Founder and CEO of Medicaid Cancer Foundation (see bio). As Global Ambassadors, these distinguished leaders will raise awareness, leveraging exciting learning tools, such as a vaccine-focused comic book developed by Global Oncology, to expand on successful pilot outreach activities that have already reached thousands of Nigerian schoolchildren.

“I’m proud to partner with Global Oncology in advancing the CCFN campaign,” said Otunba Ogunbanjo. “We have the potential and the moral imperative to eradicate cervical cancer in Nigeria. I believe we can achieve this ambitious goal by working together to raise awareness.”

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in Nigeria with as many as three Nigerian women dying of the disease every day. These deaths are preventable with the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, scheduled for introduction in Nigeria in 2021 pursuant to the Nigeria Strategy on Immunization and Primary Healthcare Systems Strengthening. The success of the HPV vaccine campaign and recently initiated COVID-19 vaccine efforts depend on the general public being made aware of vaccine safety, efficacy and availability.

Dr. Ami S. Bhatt, Co-founder of Global Oncology and Assistant Professor of Medicine and Genetics at Stanford University, said, “With the HPV vaccine, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to eradicate cervical cancer from Nigeria, and the world. Given the recent rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, this is a timely opportunity to use creative educational approaches, such as comic books, to address concerns about vaccines, in general. We are honored to partner with Otunba Ogunbanjo, Senator Tejuoso, and Dr. Bagudu as well as our other Campaign Ambassadors to promote the CCFN campaign. Together, we can make lasting and deeply meaningful change for girls and women in Nigeria.”

Other distinguished Nigerian Campaign Ambassadors include Mr. Patrick Doyle, Broadcaster and producer; Ms. Rekiya Ibrahim Attah, Actress; Ms. Toun Sonaiya, Radio broadcaster and CEO of WFM 91.7; Ms. Tinu Eze, Teacher and mentor; Ms. Amarachi Nwosu, Creative director and cultural consultant, Ms. Karo Omu, Founder of Sanitary Aid Initiative, and Ms. Folashade Domingo, Health advocate.

“Global Oncology’s work will help families avert the devastation that cervical cancer brings to many in Nigeria and in the region. We are grateful for their partnership in this life-saving fight,” said Senator Lanre Tejuoso.

Speaking to the main objectives of this ambitious campaign, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu said, “Educating ourselves and raising awareness about the importance of preventing cancer with the HPV vaccine is key. This is the mission of the CCFN campaign: to ensure that no Nigerian woman dies of cervical cancer.”

