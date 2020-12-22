Gov. Sanwo-Olu much better, awaiting COVID-19 virus clearance – Commissioner

By Oluwafunke Ishola

Lagos, Dec. 21, 2020 The Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is feeling much better and is awaiting a complete clearance of the virus before resuming public activities.

Abayomi disclosed this through tweets on his official Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi on Monday, while giving an update on the COVID-19 status of the governor.

Naija247news recalls that Sanwo-Olu tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 12 after his exposure to an infected patient.

Sanwo-Olu had since then been on isolation and undergoing home-based COVID-19 treatment.

“I am happy to inform you that the Governor of Lagos @jidesanwoolu is much better. He is, however, still in isolation and receiving home-based care.

“We are waiting for a complete clearance of the virus so that the governor can resume public activities.

“We wish to thank Lagos residents and the general public for their prayers and well wishes for our dear Governor and Lagos State #COVID19 Incident Commander,” Abayomi tweeted.

Abayomi appealed to residents to always wear their masks, maintain physical distancing and regular washing of hands to reduce their risk of exposure to COVID-19 infection.

He advised residents to contact the state’s 08000EKOMED/08000356633 hotlines if they observed any COVID-19 related symptoms.

