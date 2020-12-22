Gov Umahi signs 2021 budget, lauds Buhari’s support

By Chukwuemeka Opara

Abakaliki, Dec. 22, 2020 Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi on Tuesday signed the 2021 budget of N123 billion into law ascribing the infrastructural transformation of the state to the support from President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The governor said that unlike other states, Ebonyi would appreciate the president’s gesture, noting that the state acknowledged the depth of such support.

“No administration in the country has favoured Ebonyi in all ramifications like the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“The infrastructural strides in the state are not products of the allocation from the Federated Account or Internally Generated Revenue, but dedicated funds provided by the president to develop Nigeria.

“The support from the president include: infrastructural refund to all states that reconstructed federal roads, bailout funds, budget support, agricultural loans, Small and Medium Enterprises fund, media support, among others,” he said.

The governor also thanked the state House of Assembly for ensuring the speedy passage of the budget and pledged to ensure its judicious implementation.

“I thank the leadership of the local governments of the state for ensuring that our policies and programmes are stepped down at the grassroots and this has greatly enhanced the people’s wellbeing.

“The council chairmen have set the pace in the country by constructing three kilometres of concrete roads in their areas, massively empowered our people, and constructed schools among other life-uplifting projects.

“The combination of the House Speaker, the state’s Chief Judge, Attorney General and their team have helped me in saving countless billions of naira from scammers, which could impoverish the state,” he said.

Chief Francis Nwifuru, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, said the members expeditiously reviewed the budget estimate and duly passed it into law.

“We were impressed with the manner in which previous budgets were implemented by the executive arm of government and we were optimistic that the 2021 budget would follow the same trend.

“The house will always collaborate with the executive and judicial arms of government to ensure that democratic dividends are always delivered to the people,” he said.

Mr Cletus Ofoke, the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, said the budget’s early passage indicated the state government’s desire to implement people-oriented policies and programmes.

Naija247news reports that the 2021 budget, tagged: ‘Budget of Stabilisation and Consolidation in a Recession’ has a recurrent expenditure outlay of N49.1 billion representing 40 per cent of the budget.

The budget also has a capital expenditure outlay of N74 billion which represents 60 per cent of the budget.

