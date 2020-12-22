Jigawa state government releases N49bn to 11,276 retirees in 5 years

By Abdullahi Mohammed

Dutse, Dec. 21, 2020 The Jigawa Government on Monday said it had paid N49 billion to various categories of workers in its Contributory Pension Scheme from May 2015 to December 2020.

Alhaji Hashimu Fagam, Executive Secretary, Jigawa State and Local Governments Contributory Pension Scheme Board, made this known at a news conference in Dutse.

Naija247news reports that of the N49 billion, N19 billion was paid as pension, while N30 billion was paid as gratuity to a total of 11,276 beneficiaries from May 2015 to May 2020.

Fagam said that the beneficiaries comprised of those who received retirement benefit, death benefit and death pension balance.

Others fall under refund of 8 per cent contribution, refund of under payment and 40 per cent pension increase.

He said that under the scheme, the state government was contributing 17 per cent for each staff while each was contributing 8 per cent as employees of state, Local Government and Local Government Education Authority.

Giving the breakdown for December 2020, the executive secretary said a total of N396,245,776.87 was released to 173 retirees from the state as retirement benefit.

Similarly, a total of N129,518,595.23 was released to 105 retirees from the local governments as their retirement benefit, while N328,848,497.26 was paid to 146 retirees from local government education authority.

Fagam said that a grand total of N207,649,864.04 was released in the month under review as death benefits for 83 beneficiaries from the state, local government and local government education authority.

He also announced that a total of N21,735,450.73 was paid to 21 beneficiaries from the state, local government and local government education authority as death pension balance.

Like this: Like Loading...