Lagos Taskforce impounds 130 commercial motorcycles

By Oladapo Udom

Lagos, Dec. 21, 2020 Operatives of the Lagos State Task Force have impounded 130 commercial motorcycles used for illegal operations on restricted routes at Iyana-Ipaja, Abule-Egba, Fagba and Ogba areas of the state.

The Agency’s new Chairman, Shola Jejeloye, gave this figure in a statement signed on Monday by the agency’s Head of Public Affairs Unit, Adebayo Taofiq.

Jejeloye said that several warnings had been issued to motorcycle riders to desist from operating on restricted routes, particularly highways and bridges across the state, to no avail.

According to him, the total clampdown of these motorcycle operators will be vigorously sustained on a daily basis throughout the Yuletide to check criminal activities perpetuated by these notorious motorcyclists.

“A series of complaints received from the public on illegal and criminal activities perpetuated by these motorcycle operators is seriously alarming and must be checked.

“While some of them harass innocent members of the public at various bus stops, others engage in all sorts of criminal acts by dispossessing their passengers of valuables.

“Also, motorists held in traffic both in the morning and night around these areas are not spared,” the chairman said.

Jejeloye also warned dispatch riders using power bikes to desist from engaging in illegal commercial activities as anyone caught violating Lagos State Traffic Laws would be prosecuted.

He urged various motorcycle riders associations across the State to always educate their members on all 475 restricted routes.

“They should also educate their members on a regular basis, on the life threatening dangers to those plying high-ways and bridges,” Jejeloye said.

According to the chairman, the raid on these illegal commercial motorcycle operators was directed by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.

