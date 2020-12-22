Mali, Germany sign 56 billion FCFA deals to support priority development projects

Bamako, Dec. 22, 2020 Mali and Germany on Monday in Bamako signed five finance agreements worth 56 billion CFA francs to support Mali in priority areas for economic and social development, PANA learned from official sources.

The first pact for 3.1 billion F CFA is for the “Initiative for Strengthening Resilience through Irrigation and Appropriate Resource Management” (IRRIGAR III), under the National Programme for Community Irrigation (PNIP), particularly the strengthening food and nutritional security of the population.

The second agreement relates to assistance and execution contract for the Office of Niger-Irrigation N’Débougou IV Project to the tune of 26.2 billion F CFA.

This project will contribute to the rehabilitation and extension of the irrigation and drainage infrastructure of the Office du Niger, a vast hydro-agricultural development in Niono, in central Mali, as well as support for land development and management.

The third agreement concerns a financing contract,’Bamako Rainwater Drainage’, with a budget of 13.1 billion F CFA to improve the living environment of the population, and reduce the risk of flooding in the Malian capital.

The fourth agreement, worth 2.9 billion F CFA, concerns the Communal Development and Decentralisation Project in Medium-Sized Cities of Mali, which aims to promote the socioeconomic and administrative infrastructure for the benefit of selected local authorities so that they can assume their responsibility in promoting economic development and improving the living conditions of the population.

The fifth agreement, which relates to the agricultural financing contract in Mali Phase II, has a budget of F CFA 10.6 billion that will help improve sustainable access to agricultural financial services and increase the productivity of very small, small and medium-sized enterprises along agricultural value chains.

The agreements were signed by Malian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Zeïni Moulaye, and the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Mali, Dr Dietrich Pohl.

