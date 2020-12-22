NIPC to implement its Single Window Investors’ Portal in 2021 — Official

By Emmanuella Anokam

Abuja, Dec. 21, 2020 The Nigerian Investments Promotion Commission (NIPC) has said that its Single Window Investors Portal (SWIP) that aimed to facilitate business and investments in the country would be available by the first quarter of 2021.

Mr Sabo Isiaku, Head of Corporate Services Division, NIPC, disclosed this on Monday, in Abuja, at the NIPC Media Retreat organised for Commerce and Industry Correspondents’ Association of Nigeria (CICAN).

Naija247news reports that SWIP is the commission’s e-business facilitation portal, an e-government initiative, being put in place to facilitate business and investments in Nigeria.

Isiaku explained that the portal, which was being programmed to serve in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, would have four components namely: e-OSIC, e-PSI, IRM and IP.

He said under the initiative, all services offered at the One Stop Investment Centre (OSIC) would be automated and there would also be an online business registration, payment, work flow-based review and tracking features.

The NIPC head of corporate services said it would also automate applications for incentives administered by NIPC, starting with Pioneer Status Incentive (PSI). Investor Relationship Management (IRM) and Investment Profiling (OP).

Isiaku called for a friendly business environment and more funding for the NIPC to execute its mandate because investment promotion depended on the provision of a conducive business environment and facilitation of strong macro economic conditions.

Mr Adeshina Emmanue, NIPC Director of Investment Promotion, in a presentation, said the commission had recently launched a One Stop Investment Platform for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (OSIP RE/EE) developed within the framework of the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP II).

NESP II is a Technical Assistance programme, co-funded by the EU and the German Government and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), in collaboration with the Federal Government.

The OSIP digital platform was designed to provide easy access to relevant information for investors in renewable energy and energy efficiency in Nigeria, as well as provide technical, regulatory, and economic information, aimed at de-risking projects and scaling up investments.

Adeshina also stated that the platform, built through a public, private and financial sector partnership, would be jointly manned by the NIPC, the Rural Electrification Agency and the Federal Ministry of Power.

He added that OSIP included an overview section about the Nigerian renewable energy and energy efficiency sector and investment opportunities, in addition to having a networking tool for investors to interact with public and private stakeholders, and an energy efficiency calculator for commercial, residential buildings and industries

“Information on the platform, which is available at www.greenenergyinvestment.com.ng. will be updated regularly to reflect the current state of listed projects and opportunities for investments in the Nigerian electricity sector”, he said.

Like this: Like Loading...