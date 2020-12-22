NOA to intensify campaign against public smoking, indecent dressing- DG

By Okon Okon

Abuja, Dec. 22, 2020 The National Orientation Agency (NOA) says it will reinforce campaign against smoking in public places, indecent dressing and other social vices, especially among the youths to restore the image of the country.

The Director-General of NOA, Mr Garba Abari, said this when he received members of Mater Dei Communication Centre (MDCC) delegation in his office on Tuesday in Abuja.

Abari, represented by Mr Kehinde Obunkuade, Director, Human Resources Management, commended the centre for its vision.

According to him, the centre’s vision is in line with NOA’s vision to spread the message of rebranding the country on good moral conducts.

He, therefore, pledged good working relationship with MDCC visions, aimed at making Nigeria a rebranding nation in the world.

“This is a great task which must be done, not only by the government, but also a national call on all citizens, which MDCC is trying to achieve in its mandates, and NOA is ready for the partnership,” he said.

The NOA boss also urged the MDCC delegation to emphasis on the need to engage young people in the quest to fulfill their visions.

He said that indecent dressing, smoking among others were mostly found among young people in the country.

Speaking earlier, Mr Nnamdi Ukpara, an Evangelist and Country Director, MDCC, said the centre’s mission was to express readiness in synergy with NOA in its efforts to restore the good image of the country.

Ukpara noted that the move was part of activities to mark the 20th anniversary of the MDCC.

According to him, MDCC is an agency that comprises of religious and traditional leaders, as well as government agencies, with the primary purpose of spreading the message of moral rebranding of Nigeria to the grassroots.

“We keep telling people that government cannot do everything alone, at times it needs a partnership of Non-Governmental Organisations and other voluntary organisations, which we have volunteered to do.

“And, government has adopted us as a brand and I am so happy about it and that is the reason for our mission here, ” he said.

He highlighted some of their programmes to include engaging Nigerians on workshops, seminars and training on restoring the national values of the country, by addressing indecency in dress code, smoking and other vices among all sexes.

The country director further listed others programmes to include advocacy and creating awareness among Nigerian youths on abuse of drugs, violation of women and girls child right and driving against traffic laws, by motorists among others.

