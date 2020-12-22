North-Central govs call for establishment of mini-military base near religious centers, schools, farmlands others to checkmate insecurity

By Emmanuel Antswen

Makurdi, Dec. 21, 2020 Forum of North Central State Governors on Monday, called for the establishment of military camps or training grounds in forests to block the movement of hoodlums.

This is contained in a communique signed and read by its Chairman, Gov Abubakar Bello of Niger.

Naija247news reports that the forum comprises governors of Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara, and Plateau.

However, present at the meeting were AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq- Kwara, Abubakar Bello -Niger, Yahaya Bello -Kogi and Samuel Ortom of Benue.

While the governor of Nasarawa State was represented by his deputy, Mr Emmanuel Akabe abd Plateau governor was represented by his Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Danladi Atu.

The governors who converged on Makurdi, deliberated on a wide range of issues, including the fragile security, the state of the economy, agriculture and infrastructure in the region.

They expressed concern on the tough times experienced in the states, especially the spate of kidnappings, cattle rustling, banditry, low agriculture production, infrastructure deficit and low internally generated revenues.

The document, therefore, called for the establishment of the military camps or training grounds within the forests in the region to forestall the movement of criminals.

The governors suggested that such military units should be made of personnel from the Infantry Division of the Army, equipped with adequate support weapons and elements of armored units.

“The forum also agreed to share intelligence among member states and create a multi-layer intelligence gathering.

“The forum further commended the efforts of security agencies in tackling the issues of insecurity in the zone and urged them to do more.

“They also urged member states to collaborate with Federal Government and security agencies to track the proliferation of light and small weapons.

“We jointly appeal to the federal government to support the Zone in its ongoing digital technology projects and other security preventive measures so as to fight all forms of criminality.

“Members states to collaborate on the provision of security equipment and joint operations.

In agriculture, the forum urged its members to adopt the federal government Livestock Transformation Plan( LSTP) and modern ways of livestock farming through the promotion of ranching and assist genuine livestock farmers.

They also urged member states to establish Livestock and Commodity Border Markets.

“States in the zone should concentrate on infrastructural development such as roads and liaise with federal government on the need to rehabilitate federal roads and allow states to manage using the tolling system.

“Member states should enact enabling laws to enhance revenue generation as a response to the dwindling revenue allocation,” he said

Gov Bello further disclosed that the forum expressed concern on the upsurge of COVID-19 pandemic and urged citizens to obey all established protocols.

